As a frequent pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist, I read Forecaster reporter Michael Kelley’s Jan. 21 article on the spike in pedestrian fatalities with interest. However, I was dismayed by the proposals from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety in the final few paragraphs.

Citing the role that enforcement plays in reducing fatalities, a bureau official mentioned grants awarded to law enforcement agencies to “better enforce and focus on pedestrian safety with things like jaywalking, crossing at the wrong time or going the wrong way.”

I’m sure that some pedestrian injuries and fatalities are caused by these behaviors, but the vast majority are caused by people driving cars in an unsafe manner. Furthermore, when was the last time that a pedestrian engaged in one of these activities caused the injury or death of someone else?

If the Bureau of Highway Safety and law enforcement want to reduce fatalities and injuries among the most vulnerable road users, then they need to focus instead on the behavior of the most dangerous road users – people driving cars.

Scott Harriman

Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: