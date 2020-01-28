Jones named senior director of development for Mid Coast–Parkview Health

Constance Jones has been appointed the new Senior Director of Development for Mid Coast–Parkview Health. In this role, she will lead the planning, implementation and administration of all Development activities, including fundraising appeals, endowment campaigns, gift planning, grateful patient donations, and donor appreciation events.

“I am thrilled to be strengthening my connection to Mid Coast–Parkview Health through this role, and for the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of such a wonderful organization,” Jones said in a news release. “I look forward to creating new relationships within the community, and maintaining those that are so vital to our care network and the services it provides.”

Most recently, she held two positions at MaineHealth, working as a community liaison representative and hospice volunteer and bereavement services coordinator.

At MaineHealth, her work focused on bolstering connections with strategic healthcare partners in nearby counties, as well as overseeing dozens of hospice volunteers. Prior, she worked as a community liaison representative for Lincoln Health.

Jones also formerly served as the chapter executive director for the Mid Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross, which gave her experience leading a $400,000 annual campaign, building community ties and collaboratively creating a re-structuring plan for the chapter.

Jones has held membership in several organizations throughout the community. She served as the Chair of the United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s Governance Committee from 2014 until 2019. She was also a member of the organization’s Board of Directors from 2012 until 2018, and served as Board Chair from 2017 until 2018.

“Mid Coast–Parkview Health is fortunate to welcome aboard such an experienced, community-driven person as Constance,” said Mid Coast–Parkview Health President and CEO Lois Skillings in the release. “Her leadership skills and commitment to philanthropy will be strong additions to our team, and will aid in furthering our mission during an exciting and transformative time for the organization.”

Mid Coast Medical Group welcomes Matthew Perkowski

Mid Coast Medical Group–Physiatry & Pain Management has announced Matthew Perkowski as the newest physician to join the practice.

“With years of experience practicing physiatry, Dr. Perkowski is equipped to evaluate and treat patients facing a variety of muscle, bone, and joint conditions,” Mid Coast-Parkview Health stated in a news release.

“We are so glad to welcome Dr. Perkowski to our team,” said Carl DeMars, senior director of ambulatory care at Mid Coast Hospital. “His expertise will be a wonderful addition to the practice, and we are very grateful to have him on board.”

Perkowski received his Doctor of Osteopathy from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He completed his Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency and his Pain Medicine Fellowship at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. He also served as an Attending Physician and Senior Instructor in the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: