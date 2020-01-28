Brunswick
Mon. 2/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Mon. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 2/4 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Tues. 2/4 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee TH
Tues. 2/4 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee TH
Wed. 2/5 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee TH
Thur. 2/6 6 p.m. Share Your Vision for Brunswick Workshop BHS
Harpswell
Mon. 2/3 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee TO
Wed. 2/5 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 2/5 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 2/5 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TO
Wed. 2/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing TO
Thur. 2/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Tues. 2/4 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Thur. 2/6 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
