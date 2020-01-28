CUMBERLAND – Anita Carlene Young Marston, 76, of Cumberland, Maine, peacefully passed away on Dec. 9, 2019 at St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford, Maine with her loving family and friends by her side. Anita was born in March, 1943, in Yarmouth to the late Mildred and Donald Young. She grew up in Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Cumberland, Newport News Virginia, and Windham, attending local schools. After high school, she completed nursing school and began her lifelong career in nursing. In November, 1964, she first met her husband-to-be, James R. Marston, and they danced the night away at the Driftwood in Brunswick. They met again in January ’65 and danced until the band stopped playing. They were engaged in August, married in October, 1965 and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Together they had two children, Jennifer Marston Esty and James Christoper Marston. Anita graduated from the Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in 1964 and worked for 45 years, mainly in maternity nursing at MMC, as a registered nurse and assistant head nurse. In 1976 she returned to school to earn a degree while also working and raising her young family. Her ability and determination were apparent when she graduated from USM in 1984, Summa Cum Laude, a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Maine Nursing Honor Society. Anita is survived by daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Tom, of New Gloucester, Maine; son, Jay and wife, Amy, of Lisbon, Maine, and their two children, Kate and Moira. She also leaves behind her sister, Donna Clark of Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Anita enjoyed traveling, gardening, her animals (horses, cats, and dogs), dancing, her church, and spending time with her family. Her love, quick humor, compassion, honesty, wisdom, and even her occasional paralyzing “mom look” are very much remembered and missed. She lived a life we can all aspire to; a life devoted to serving others, whether it was her family, friends, or countless new mothers and their babies. Her family would like to thank all of her caregivers at MMC, SMMC, NECS, and especially St. Andre Health Care (which she called her “second home.”) The superb nursing care she received was particularly comforting to us given her lifelong devotion to caring for others. Services will be held this coming spring at the West Cumberland United Methodist Church, date TBD.

