SCARBOROUGH — The Republican Committees in Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth will caucus jointly at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Wentworth School in Scarborough. New voter registration begins at 8 a.m. The caucuses are the organizational foundation of the Maine Republican Party, giving Republicans across the state an opportunity to shape the party and help determine its direction in 2020. The caucuses take place every two years and will be used to elect delegates to the State Convention.
