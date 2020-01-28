Arrests

1/20 at 2:46 p.m. Joseph Babbidge, 24, of Lemont Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on Holmes Road and Sarah Liberty Lane by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, aggravated forgery, violating bail condition of release and operating after license suspended.

1/20 at 2:46 p.m. Dan Doody, 38, of Gorham Road, was arrested on Holmes Road and Sarah Liberty Lane by Officer Daniel Donovan on a warrant.

1/22 at 12:32 p.m. Timothy Hansen, 37, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Michael Sawyer on a warrant.

1/22 at 12:32 p.m. Eric Faulkingham, 40, of Commonwealth Drive, Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Michael Sawyer on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating bail condition of release.

1/22 at 10:41 a.m. Chelsea Leigh DiPietro, 30, of Birchwood Road, Gray, was arrested on County Road by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating bail condition of release.

1/23 at 12:23 a.m. Shawn Andrews, 29, of Thornton Avenue, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Southgate Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating bail condition of release.

1/23 at 6:38 a.m. Christopher Conary, 48, of Bradbury Street, Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

1/23 at 7:47 a.m. Robert Joseph Oldrati Jr., 27, of Willowdale Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Gorham Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

1/24 at 9:15 a.m. Chase Bradbury, 29, of New Dam Road, Waterboro, was arrested on Municipal Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant and on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/25 at 1:09 a.m. Shirlee Bochanis, 51, of Westbrook, Connecticut, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Ian Theriault on charges of operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license, unlawful possession of oxycodone and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

1/25 at 12:12 p.m. Robert Kenzel Harrison Jr., 32, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/26 at 8:54 p.m. Michael Howard Rader-Zaren, 32, of Plymouth Drive, Biddeford, was arrested on Payne Road and Bonneygrove Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

1/20 at 10:27 p.m. A 14-year-old boy, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Foxcroft Drive by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle.

1/21 at 10:41 a.m. Heather Robert, 30, of Marshall Lane, Buxton, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

1/23 at 8:23 p.m. Jason Scott Remillard, 24, of Oxford Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/24 at 2:16 a.m. Matthew Prager, 29, of Waldron Drive, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of failing to disclose a concealed weapon.

1/25 at 6:51 a.m. Richard Vyizigiro, 26, of Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/25 at 7:55 a.m. Charles Surels, 47, of Bowdoin Court, Sanford, was issued a summons on Spring Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/26 at 1:44 a.m. Dmitriy Bender, 31, of Tucker Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Pine Point and Dunstan Landing roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating bail condition of release.

1/26 at 10:48 a.m. Paul Kastberg, 33, of Gore Road, Alfred, was issued a summons on Bridges Drive by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating bail condition of release.

1/26 at 8:29 p.m. Logan Edward Matthew, 19, of Flag Pond Road, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating after license suspended.

Fire calls

1/20 at 11:30 a.m. Assist Buxton.

1/20 at 2:50 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/21 at 8:14 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

1/21 at 8:18 a.m. Residential fire alarm problem on River Sands Drive.

1/21 at 12:24 p.m. Smoke detector problem on Pond View Drive.

1/21 at 1:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activated on Washington Avenue.

1/21 at 1:21 p.m. Alarm call on Holly Street.

1/21 at 5:09 p.m. Assist Saco.

1/21 at 8:34 p.m. Fire alarm problem on Cliff Street.

1/22 at 8:22 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

1/22 at 11:12 p.m. Gas problem on Broadturn Road.

1/23 at 11:13 a.m. Alarm call on Campus Drive.

1/23 at 12:33 p.m. Fire alarm issue on U.S. Route 1.

1/24 at 9:42 a.m. Propane odor outside on U.S. Route 1.

1/24 at 10:09 a.m. Assist South Portland.

1/24 at 1:48 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/25 at 8:49 a.m. Smoke detector problem on Equestrian Way.

1/25 at 10:42 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/25 at 1:16 p.m. Water problem on Washington Avenue.

1/25 at 3:17 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/25 at 5:34 p.m. Check burn permit on Gorham Road.

1/25 at 10:06 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/26 at 12:43 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Longmeadow Road.

1/26 at 12:44 p.m. Alarm call on Quadrant Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from Jan. 20-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: