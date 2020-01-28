SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Public Library will host a presentation by the Center For Wildlife on “Our Animal Neighbors.” The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the main branch, 482 Broadway.

t’s not uncommon for Maine residents to come upon opossums, raccoons, bats, crows, and squirrels; learn how to be responsible and respectful neighbors to the animals living in your backyard. Call 767-7660, ext. 2, for more information.

