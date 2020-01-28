YARMOUTH — Te’Andre King scored 27 points to become the all-time career leading scorer for North Yarmouth Academy and the Panthers beat Traip Academy 56-50 on Tuesday night.

King also had 14 rebounds and four assists while increasing his career point total to 1,404.

Logan Welch had 12 points and Chris Hamblett added 10 as NYA improved to 10-4.

Frankie Driscoll scored 25 points for Traip (6-9).

SCARBOROUGH 71, SANFORD 66 (2OT): Brian Austin had 29 points and 13 rebounds and the Red Storm (8-7) beat the visiting Spartans (6-9) in double-overtime win.

Jack Simonton’s 3-pointer gave Scarborough a four-point lead with 40 seconds left in the second overtime. Leyton Bickford’s basket brought the Spartans back to within 68-66, but Liam McDonell hit a free throw and Rowan MacDonald followed with two more to secure the win.

Emanuel Galarraga added 12 points for the Red Storm, Zander Haskell 11 and MacDonald 10. Bickford’s 32 points led the Spartans; Xavier Kevine added 11 and Ryan Robichaud 10.

BONNY EAGLE 58, GORHAM 55: The Scots (9-6) used a 14-8 third-quarter run to extend their lead to 42-30 entering the final quarter and held on the defeat the Rams (8-7) in Gorham.

Grant Nadeau had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Gorham, which closed on a 25-16 run but could not pull any closer than three points.

Zach Maturo led all players with 21 points for Bonny Eagle, while Jacob Humphrey had 14 points and Nate Ferris 10.

FALMOUTH 57, BRUNSWICK 29: Mike Simonds scored nine of his 15 points during the 21-11 third-quarter run as the Yachtsmen (13-3) pulled away to beat the Dragons (7-8) in Brunswick.

Brady Coyne had 12 points for Falmouth and Emmett Hamilton added 11.

James Belanger led Brunswick with 11 points.

POLAND 47, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 38: Joe Ringuette hit four free throws in the final minute and the Knights (4-11) held off Raiders (6-9) in Poland.

Isaiah Hill had 16 points for Poland while Hunter Gibson added 10 points. Ringuette finished with seven, all from the line.

Ethan Bain and Will Hallam had eight points for Fryeburg Academy.

KENNEBUNK 86, MT. ARARAT 64: Max Murray scored 24 points and Adam Lux had 20 as the Rams (12-3) raced to a 30-13 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Eagles (2-13) in Kennebunk.

Ian Murray chipped in with 13 points.

Lukas Holman scored 19 points for Mt. Ararat.

WAYNFLETE 72, SACOPEE VALLEY 34: Dominick Campbell had 21 points in three quarters as the Flyers (15-1) jumped out to a 34-19 halftime advantage and cruised by the Hawks (5-10) in Portland.

Diraige Dahia added 16 points for Waynflete while Jared Johnson and Chris Saade each had eight points.

Teagan Megginson led Sacopee Valley with 12 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 81, ST. DOMINIC 45: Ryan Crockett scored 21 points and the Seagulls (8-7), who jumped out to a 39-11 halftime lead, beat the Saints (6-9) in Old Orchard Beach.

Brady Croteau and Jaden Davies added 12 points while Landen Johnson had 11.

William Laflamme scored 14 points for St. Doms. Gabriel Carey had 12.

WINDHAM 18, PORTLAND 16: Cameron Brown and Ivan Kaffel scored five points each as the Eagles (6-9) held off the Bulldogs (3-12) in Portland.

Stillman Mahan scored six points for Portland.

YARMOUTH 39, CAPE ELIZABETH 28: Matthew Waeldner scored 15 points and Peter Psyhogeos 10 to lead the Clippers (6-9) past the Capers (4-11) in Cape Elizabeth.

Yarmouth, trailing by two after three periods, used 10 points from Waeldner to outscore Cape Elizabeth 19-6 during the final quarter after the Capers had opened a 17-11 halftime lead.

WELLS 70, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57: Caleb Corey scored 22 points, including six of eight free throws and a three-pointer in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors (8-6) beat the Patriots (9-6) in Wells.

Gavyn Leighton had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Wells, while Nate Chandler added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Pelletier scored 14 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

BANGOR 53, CHEVERUS 46: Henry Westrich had eight of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Rams (12-3) used a 15-4 fourth-quarter run to rally past the Stags (4-12) in Portland.

Sam Martin added 15 points for Bangor.

Dylan Morrison scored 13 points for Cheverus, while Nick Galli chipped in with 10.

YORK 66, FREEPORT 51: The Wildcats (14-0) used a 21-13 third-quarter run to extended their lead to 51-38 and beat the Falcons (8-7) in Freeport.

Brady Cummins finished with 17 points for York while Jonathan Donovan had 13 points, Will MacDonald 11 points and Riley Linn 10.

Colby Arsenault led Freeport with 15 points and Blaine Cockburn added 14.

GREELY 79, LAKE REGION 54: Logan Bagshaw scored 22 points in the second half as the Rangers (12-3) increased a 27-17 halftime lead and rolled past Lake Region (6-9) in Cumberland.

Bagshaw finished with 27 points and Nicholson Butler had 21.

Noah Duprey had 14 for the Lakers. Derek Langadas and Jacob Stone had 11 each.

