Arrests
1/24 at 11:52 a.m. Nathan R. Weare, 22, of Beach Bluff Terrace, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
1/24 at 11:52 a.m. Nathan R. Weare, 22, of Beach Bluff Terrace, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of failure to produce vehicle insurance.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 16 fire calls from Jan. 21-27
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 21-27.
