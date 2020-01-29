Arrests

1/24 at 11:52 a.m. Nathan R. Weare, 22, of Beach Bluff Terrace, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/24 at 11:52 a.m. Nathan R. Weare, 22, of Beach Bluff Terrace, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of failure to produce vehicle insurance.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 16 fire calls from Jan. 21-27

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 21-27.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: