February is the month that champions are crowned and that means that postseason fun is right around the corner.

We’re nearing the end of the road for the regular season in every sport but boys’ hockey and here’s a glimpse at where things stand:

Boys’ basketball

The boys’ basketball regular season has just over a week to go and all three local squads were jockeying for playoff positioning at press time.

In Class AA South, South Portland enjoyed a 63-35 home win over Noble last Friday (behind 16 points from Geremi Baez, 14 from Hunter Owen and 10 from Pamba Pamba), then improved to 15-0 Tuesday with a 60-50 win at Thornton Academy. Baez had 15 points and Ryan Boles and Cade Carr each added 10.

After hosting Gorham Friday (see our website for game story), the Red Riots travel to Sanford Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season Feb. 6 at Noble.

Scarborough was 8-7 and sixth in Class AA South after a 69-49 loss at Thornton Academy and a 71-66 double-overtime home victory over Sanford. In the loss, Brian Austin had a team-high 10 points. Against the Spartans, Austin scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Manny Galarraga had 12 points, Zander Haskell 11 and Rowan MacDonald 10. The Red Storm visit Noble Friday, host Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week, then close at home versus Bonny Eagle Feb. 6.

Defending Class B South champion Cape Elizabeth was battling just to make the playoffs at press time. The Capers lost, 42-41, at Fryeburg Academy last Saturday, then fell to 4-11 and seventh in the Heals after Tuesday’s 39-28 home loss to Yarmouth. Nate Mullen had 22 points and Will Bowe added 16 in the loss to the Raiders. Against the Clippers, Mullen had a team-high seven points. Cape Elizabeth was at Wells in a regional final rematch Thursday, hosts Lake Region Tuesday of next week and visits Poland in the finale Feb. 6.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School fell to 0-12 and 11th (only eight teams make the playoffs) following losses at A.R. Gould (58-38) and Rangeley (65-29) last week. The Lions were at Vinalhaven Wednesday, host Islesboro Tuesday of next week and close Feb. 6 at Seacoast Christian.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, South Portland improved to 12-3 and is closing in on locking up the top seed for the Class AA South tournament after defeating host Noble (65-46) and visiting Thornton Academy (51-17) in recent action. Against the Knights, Hylah Owen led the way with 17 points, while Kaleisha Towle had 15 points, Cora Boothby-Akilo 14 and Maggie Whitmore 12. In the win over the Golden Trojans, Boothby-Akilo had 14 points and Whitmore added a dozen. The Red Riots welcome Gorham Friday (see our website for game story), host Sanford Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season at home against Noble Feb. 6.

Defending regional champion Scarborough was 8-7 and third after downing visiting Thornton Academy (47-38) and falling at home to Sanford in double-overtime (55-46). Against the Golden Trojans, Kayla Conley had 11 points and Madison Blanche added 10. In the loss to the Spartans, Bella Dickinson and Lindsay Fiorillo each had 13 points. The Red Storm host Noble Friday, go to Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week, the finish at home versus Bonny Eagle Feb. 6.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 7-8 and eighth after a 35-32 home win over Fryeburg Academy and a 37-30 loss at Yarmouth. In the victory over the Raiders, Karli Chapin hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer and had 10 points. Alison Gerety added 13. Against the Clippers, Isabel Berman had 14 points. The Capers hosted Wells Thursday, go to Lake Region Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season Feb. 6 at home against Poland.

Boys’ hockey

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 7-4-1 and second to Lewiston in the Class A Heals after a 2-1 overtime win at Biddeford, a 6-5 overtime loss at Bangor and a 5-2 win at Windham. The squad goes to Marshwood Saturday and visits Edward Little Wednesday of next week.

Scarborough improved to 7-1-1 and third in Class A after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Thornton Academy. Cam Budway, Dawson Gendreau and Nolan Matthews had the goals. The Red Storm hosted defending Class A champion St. Dom’s Wednesday, welcome Lewiston Saturday, visit Cape Elizabeth in a makeup game Monday (see our website for game story) and travel to Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 3-8 and seventh after last week’s 5-4 win at Portland/Deering. The Capers host Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

Scarborough’s girls’ squad will be the top seed in the South Region for the upcoming playoffs. The Red Storm improved to 16-1 after a 4-1 victory at Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland Saturday. Ashley Farrington had a hat trick. Scarborough closes the regular season Saturday at home versus Lewiston in a possible state game preview.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland was second in the South Region at 10-5-1 after a 4-2 loss to Cheverus, a 4-1 home loss to top-ranked Scarborough and a 5-1 home loss to Lewiston Monday. The squad was at Biddeford Wednesday and finishes the regular season Friday at St. Dom’s.

The playoffs begin with the quarterfinals next Wednesday, on the home ice of the higher seeds.

Indoor track

On the track, Cape Elizabeth’s boys were third and the girls finished fourth in an eight-team meet last weekend (Greely’s boys and girls came in first).

The SMAA indoor track regular season comes to a close Saturday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Swimming

South Portland’s swim team split a meet versus Cheverus last weekend, as the boys lost to the defending Class A champion Stags, 94-85, and the girls were victorious, 96-88.

Scarborough’s girls’ swim team had 97 points to beat Thornton Academy (95), Biddeford (22) and Wells (21). The Red Storm boys beat Biddeford, 142-46.

Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth met longtime rival Greely. The Capers’ boys prevailed, 103-76, while the defending Class B champion girls lost to the Rangers, 101-82.

Skiing

In recent Alpine skiing action, Cape Elizabeth’s girls were fifth and the boys seventh in a WMC meet Monday.

Wrestling

Portland/South Portland’s wrestling team was 12-11 in dual meets after a 54-18 loss to Massabesic, a 39-30 win over Biddeford, a 49-30 loss to Wells and a 39-22 win over Westbrook. After hosting Deering and Noble Wednesday, the squad closes the regular season at 0-18 Scarborough Saturday.

