GARDINER — Maine State Police say the man who was shot over the weekend in Gardiner died Tuesday, and the man arrested in connection to with that Gardiner incident has been charged with murder.

Jordan Johnson, 22, of Gardiner, died Tuesday while being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland. McCausland said in a press release that Dylan Ketcham, 21, of Gardiner, was charged with murder in connection with Johnson’s death.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on the murder charge at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Ketcham was arrested early Saturday in connection to a reported stabbing of one man and shooting of another, after one of the men came to the door of a Lincoln Avenue home looking for help. The two men were found at about 1 a.m. Saturday outside a house in the quiet, residential neighborhood at the southern end of Lincoln Avenue after one of them had sought help. Gardiner police and emergency services were sent to the house, where they found one man shot and a second man stabbed.

On Monday, in a criminal complaint filed by Maine State Police Detective Sarah Ferland, police charged Ketcham with the Class A felony of elevated aggravated assault, for allegedly attacking Caleb Trudeau, 21, of Gardiner, with a knife. He appeared in court on that charge Monday, and is being held at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta on $150,000 bail.

Both men were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they underwent emergency surgery.

Ketcham was tracked by a Maine State Police dog to an abandoned building about a half-mile from where the injured men were found, not far from Quimby Field.

Ketcham made his initial appearance in court on elevated aggravated assault charges on Monday. The complaint states that Ketcham “did intentionally or knowingly cause serious bodily injury to Caleb Trudeau, with the use of a dangerous weapon, namely, a knife.”

Jared Trudeau, Caleb’s brother, told the Kennebec Journal on Wednesday that his brother was currently in Boston receiving medical attention. Jared Trudeau said Caleb Trudeau was “in rough shape” with a long way to recover.

“Barring no complications or setbacks he will live,” Jared Trudeau said in a Facebook message. “He’ll have a much different quality of life.”

