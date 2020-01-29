PROMOTIONS

H.M. Payson has announced the promotions of Molly Reinfried and Tim Griffin as shareholders and Michelle Santiago as managing director.

Santiago is the chief trust administration officer. She serves on the board of directors of the Maine Women’s Conference and the Maine Estate Planning Council.

Griffin is a portfolio manager. He serves on the board of the University of Southern Maine Foundation and is vice chair of the board of The Dempsey Centers for Quality Cancer Care.

Reinfried is the chair of the financial planning group and a portfolio manager. She serves on the investment committee for Women United of United Way of Greater Portland and Young Leader’s Council for Make A Wish Maine.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

NAMI Maine welcomed the following new members to its board of directors.

Dr. Joe Fitzpatrick is a clinical psychologist who spent spent 25 years working in the Maine Department of Corrections as the chief clinical resource for the department.

Karen-Ann Hagar works for the YMCA as director of after-school programming and serves as community outreach program coordinator.

Col. Michael Pooler worked for the Maine Army National Guard and retired as the director of human resources. He lives in Oakland.

Lisa Shaw is the rural and small libraries and workforce development specialist with the Maine State Library.

Lt. Bryan Slaney is currently the assistant jail administrator at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

