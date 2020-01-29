AUGUSTA —Sen. Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, and Rep. Ed Crockett, D-Portland, will hold office hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Lyman Moore Middle School on Auburn Street.

Office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Sanborn, who represents Senate District 28, which includes parts of Portland and Westbrook, and Rep. Crockett, who represents House District 43, which includes parts of Portland and Falmouth, will discuss the current legislative session and answer any and all questions.

