A corrupt company (Burisma) in a corrupt country (Ukraine) dealing with a corrupt vice president (Joe Biden), who was filmed bragging about a quid pro quo he made with the corrupt leader of that country.

President Trump wanted all this corruption investigated before releasing millions of our tax dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine. Seems like the things a good president should do. Time for any Republican who supports this impeachment farce to go.

“Impeach Congress!”

Leo Mazerall

Stockton Springs

