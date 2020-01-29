HOLLIS – Sandra “Sandy” Lynn Thomas passed away on January 26, 2020, just a few weeks shy of her 75th birthday, at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandy was born in Florida on February 11, 1945, where her father, Robert Burgbacher, was stationed in the military. They later moved to Findlay, Ohio, where Sandy spent much of her childhood and early adulthood and then to Flint, Michigan. Sandy’s parents, Bob and Sue, later moved to a peaceful house on AuSable Lake in Lupton, Michigan. This was Sandy’s “happy place.” She enjoyed time spent here with her boys, Andy and Matt. Sandy loved to fish and never refused a good old perch dinner, fresh out of the days water adventures! Sandy would later move her family to Maine. Sandy was a school librarian in the Waterboro School District for many years. She settled in Hollis, Maine, where she enjoyed her independence and love for her cats. She enjoyed being outside in her yard, reading, knitting and lunches out with friends. Sandy had a wonderful network of friends who supported her over her two-year battle with cancer. Sandy is survived by her mother, Sue Burgbacher, sons, Matt Thomas of Steep Falls, Maine, and Andrew Thomas and his wife Kate of Gorham, Maine. Sandy is also survived by four amazing grandchildren, Ben, Jon, Wyatt and Gavin. We cannot forget her constant cat companion, Trout.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

To honor her love for books, we are asking for book donations to the Salmon Falls Library,

18 Hollis Road

Hollis, Maine 04042

Send questions/comments to the editors.