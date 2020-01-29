BOWDOIN – Daniele Haines, 43, of Bowdoin, passed away at CMMC Hospital, Jan. 24, 2020 unexpectedly after a short illness with her wife, Nicole Haines and family by her side.

Daniele was born April 20, 1976 in Winchester, Mass., to Janet Carver and the late Gary Roy.

Daniele graduated from at Shawsheen Technical School in Billerica, Mass. where she worked various jobs until meeting Victor Ripa and becoming a mother of two. She was a stay at home mom. Daniele and Victor shared a loving family until his untimely death in 2014.

Daniele enjoyed being a mother and loved her children. She was an avid fan of Winston Cup Racing with Kyle Busch being her number one. Daniele loved all sports especially watching the New England Patriots.

Daniele and Nikki were married in August of 2019 and Daniele was happier than she had ever been. They had recently moved to Bowdoin where Daniele could share her love of animals as well.

Daniele is survived by her wife, Nikki Haines; and two children, Victor Ripa Jr., of Bowdoin, Madison Roy of Salem, N.H.; sister Desiree Roy and boyfriend Jim Fortier of Lowell, Mass., sisters, Ashley Abbis and her husband Steven Abbis of Salem, N.H., Katherine Roy and boyfriend John Cote of Haverhill, Mass., brother Andrew Roy of Salem, N.H.; and stepmother, Janet Antonuccio of Salem N.H.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street Richmond. A funeral service will be held on Saturday Feb. 1st at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will also be held in at the Billerica Elks, 14 Webb Brook Rd. in Massachusetts, Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at Kincer Funeral Home Website.

Special thank you to the staff of CMMC with an extra special thank you Pam, Kim K. and Kim B. for their outstanding care and support to Daniele and all of us.

Memorial donations in Daniele Haines may be made to the Salvation Army.

