YARMOUTH – George Pierce Lee III, 51, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, in his hometown of Yarmouth, Maine, after battling a long illness. Born April 10, 1968, in Charleston, West Virginia, he later would joke that he escaped to Maine when he began school. He graduated high school from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, and later continued his education at Boston University, University of Southern Maine, Keene State, and Pima Community College. George was an avid reader and writer. He loved apocalyptic fiction of all kinds and would often impart the wisdom he had learned on his family. He also enjoyed science fiction and graphic novels. His love of Batman was infamous and his adoration of all things Dark Knight will live on with his family no matter how much they love the Avengers.He was an ardent sports fan and loved all the New England teams, his favorites being The Red Sox and The Patriots. While tennis was his main sport of play, he profited from his foray into Fantasy Football. We imagine he wishes Tom Brady will stay in New England and will be checking in on his teams from wherever he is.George was a huge fan of music. He loved the punk and hard-core scene, much to the chagrin of his mother and the delight of his niece. Decades of shows only made his already extensive knowledge greater. Any future Slayer shows will be attended by his mother, sister, and niece in his loving memory. A self-taught gardener and doomsday prepper, George loved growing his own produce and no one left his home without a plethora of carrots and cucumbers. His love of the outdoors also translated into his love of animals. Many will remember the tenderness he showed his pets and others’, as well as the wildlife around his home. Even if he would joke about making them food at the end of days.We will remember George for his sense of humor, his wit, his cynicism, for all that made him who he was and for the indelible place he has within our hearts and lives.George is survived by his mother, Andrea Lee, his sister, Virginia Lee, his niece, Hannah Pimpis, and an extended family and group of friends. He was predeceased by his father, George Pierce Lee II, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.The family invites you to a celebration of life service on Saturday, February 8, from 1-4 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. They also ask that you wear your favorite sports shirt or band shirt in memory of George.Until we meet again, keep rocking on.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you wish to remember George you donate to The Jimmy Fund, a foundation he verymuch appreciated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.