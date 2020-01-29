PORTLAND – Sister David Mary Duncan, R.S.M. (Patricia Ann) died peacefully at St. Joseph’s Residence, Portland, on Jan. 25, 2020, with several Sisters and friends by her side. Sister David Mary was born in Portland on June 26, 1935, the daughter of Francis Duncan and Margaret A. McDonald Duncan. She attended both elementary and high school at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Portland, entering the Sisters of Mercy from that parish in 1953. Upon entering the Sisters of Mercy, she began her religious studies as well as courses at St. Joseph’s College, Standish, graduating with a B.S. in education. Sister David Mary taught in several diocesan schools – Holy Cross School, South Portland; St. Joseph’s School, Farmington; St. Patrick’s School, Portland and St. Patrick’s School, Lewiston.In 1968, the Sisters of Mercy, received a request from the Bishop in the Bahamas to open a mission on two out islands. Four Sisters, including Sister David Mary, enthusiastically rose to the challenge to work among the poor. They quickly became an integral part of the island communities, ministering with joy, love and respect for the Bahamian culture. As years passed and Sisters returned home, Sister David Mary remained with “her people.” She continued the work the Sisters began; teaching, visiting, praying and ministering to the people at Mangrove Cay. Sr. David Mary was appointed by the Bishop to be the parochial administrator of the churches where she conducted prayer services when priests were unavailable. She also trained a core of parishioners to be leaders as homilists, Eucharistic ministers and religion teachers, always reminding them that they were the Church. Three special times stand out in Sister David Mary’s life as they recognize her steadfast dedication, unconditional love and firm faith in her vocation to Mercy. In 1992, Sister David Mary was awarded the Certificate and Badge of Honor of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, an honor rarely given to a non Bahamian or a woman. That same year, she received an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Humane Letters from St. Joseph’s College, Standish. In 2003, Sister David Mary also was awarded the Cross Pro-Ecclesia Et Pontifice by the Archbishop of the Bahamas for her service to the Church. Before Sister David Mary returned to Maine in 2008, the Bahamian people gathered in St. Benedict’s Church, on Mother’s Day to honor Sister David Mary with a special Mass and dinner. One after another spoke about how she was like a mother to them, always being there for them with unconditional love. Many tears, hugs, gifts and blessings were given to her. After 40 years of living and working in the ministry that she loved, in 2008, Sister David Mary returned to her “other home”, St. Joseph’s Convent, Portland. With her easy approach and love of people, Sister David Mary again found her niche volunteering at St. Joseph’s Residence and Rehabilitation, Portland. There she happily visited the residents, assisted with orientation for new Staff and served as Eucharistic Minister. Her quiet manner and listening skills endeared her to administration, staff and residents. When she needed rehab, she chose to return to St. Joseph’s. Even from her wheelchair, she saw her ministry as one who is present to the residents, while being a resident herself. It was evident that people were her ministry, that compelled her to live her religious motto, To Please Jesus. The Sisters of Mercy are very grateful to the staff of Frances Warde Convent, Portland, and the staff of St. Joseph’s Residence, Portland, for their care and concern for Sister David Mary.Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 3-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister David Mary’s name may be made to the Sisters of Mercy,966 Riverside St.Portland, ME 04103

