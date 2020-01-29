BRUNSWICK – Vincent Charles Ullrich, “Poppa”, 69, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at his home in Brunswick, Maine. He was surrounded by his loving family, dog Jake, and friends after a very brief battle of pancreatic cancer.

Born Nov. 2, 1950 in Great Barrington, Mass. he was the son of Robert and Elizabeth “Sis” Cassidy Ullrich. He grew up in Sheffield, Mass. and was a graduate of Mount Everett High School, class of 1969. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the summer of 1969. Vincent married the love of his life Candace Judkins on Oct. 5, 1969. Over the years he was stationed in Memphis, Tenn., Pax River, Md. and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. In 1979 he was stationed to the Brunswick Naval Air Station where he served with VP-U1 Special Projects. Vincent was proud to be part of VP-U1 also known as the Association of Old Buzzards. Vincent retired from the Navy in 1989 as a Master Chief with 20 years of service. Vincent began his second career with GE, later LockHeed Martin, working with the Aegis Test Team at Bath Iron Works. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2010.

Vincent spent his retirement years exploring the United States with his wife Candy in their class A coach. The last seven years they spent their winter months in Key West, Fla. with their Sigsbee Shufflers friends enjoying many meals and beautiful sunsets.

Poppa enjoyed attending the numerous activities of his seven grandchildren. He was often seen at their hockey, baseball, basketball, football, soccer and flag football games alongside his loving wife and dog Jake.

Vincent will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and riding in his ATV. Vincent spent countless hours at his remote camp on Round Lake in Washington County. He took great pride in preparing camp for his family to enjoy. He will also be remembered for always being prepared for anything.

He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Candace of 50 amazing years; his daughter Yvonne and her husband Brian Kennedy of South Weymouth, Mass., his son Robert Ullrich and his wife Amy of Lewiston; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Aidan, Ava and Lena Kennedy of South Weymouth, Mass., Kyle Ullrich and his wife Bryanna of Clarksville, Tenn., Cole and Chase Ullrich of Lewiston; as well as his great-granddaughter, Addeline Lee Ullrich of Clarksville, Tenn.

He is also survived by his brother and best friend Robert “Tony” Ullrich and his wife Carolyn of Sheffield, Mass., his brother John Ullrich and his wife Judy also of Sheffield; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and many good friends.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield, Mass. conducted by Rev. Peter Naranjo. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Sheffield Center Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Finnerty and Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, Mass.

To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Central Maine Medical Center, and the hospice nurses and CNA’s from CHANS Hospice who cared for him during this sudden illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) c/o Finnerty and Stevens

Funeral Home

426 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230

