An Orland man was charged with manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence following a car crash Tuesday that killed the passenger in his pickup truck.

Maine State Police say Robert Cunningham, 48, was intoxicated and speeding when he lost control of his pickup truck on Cedar Swamp Road in Orland around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Passenger Valerie Seavey, 50, of Orland was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. Police say Seavey was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cunningham was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. After his release, he was arrested and taken to Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Cunningham was charged with manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger and speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit.

