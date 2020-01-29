A pair of outstanding stage shows in Lewiston and Portland dominate this week’s top choices for lightweight entertainment as we approach Groundhog Day this Sunday.

If you’re suffering from the midwinter blues and your marriage is in the throes of the midlife blahs, then “Sexy Laundry” offers laughs galore. This clever romantic comedy by Canadian playwright Michele Riml runs through Sunday at the Public Theatre of Lewiston-Auburn.

“The Illusionists” is a Broadway hit that stars a team of prestidigitators – that’s magicians in the vernacular – who perform onstage to a score of rock music. Originating in Australia, “The Illusionists” now tours the world, and Portland’s turn comes this Saturday.

Honeysuckle is an acoustic duo that copped the 2019 Boston Music Award for Best Americana Artist. They’ll perform on Saturday in Portland.

‘Sexy Laundry’

Henry and Alice have been married for 25 years, and by conventional yardsticks they’ve been quite successful, boasting a nice comfy home in the suburbs, three children and two well-paying jobs. But the sparks in the relationship have gradually disappeared and Alice wants to rekindle the romance in their marriage.

She’s checked out a copy of “Sex for Dummies” from the local library and booked a couple of nights at a luxury hotel in hopes of reigniting the passion that cooled years ago. Alice’s hair has turned silver-white, while Henry’s hairline is severely receding. Both are somewhat overweight.

That’s the setting for “Sexy Laundry,” a wonderfully warm and funny romantic comedy that opened last weekend at the Public Theatre of Lewiston-Auburn and continues through this Sunday. “Sexy Laundry” offers a perfect antidote for the midwinter blues – timed just perfectly for the midpoint of winter, which happens this Sunday.

“Sexy Laundry” was written by Canadian playwright Michele Riml, and debuted in British Columbia several years ago. Riml’s writing is superb, with nonstop jokes that will produce belly laughs and guffaws from any middle-aged person.

But like so many romantic comedies of this degree of excellence, the jokes devolve to more serious issues and the audience sees layers of pretense peeling away on both sides of the partnership.

I loved this show. Maura O’Brien, playing the protagonist, gets top billing in my estimation as she convincingly expresses the challenges and frustrations of growing older. She’s nicely complemented by Russell Berrigan, whose hurts stem from a more complex history. I’ve enjoyed O’Brien in a number of past appearances at the Public Theatre; “Sexy Laundry” marks Berrigan’s Lewiston debut. The Public Theatre’s longtime co-artistic director, Janet Mitchko, directs these two fine professional actors.

The Public Theatre of Lewiston-Auburn, 31 Maple St. in Lewiston, presents “Sexy Laundry” through Sunday, Feb. 2, with 7:30 p.m. performances Thursday through Saturday and a pair of matinee performances at 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Call 782-3200.

‘The Illusionists – Live From Broadway’

A team of prestidigitators and mentalists take the stage at Merrill Auditorium this Saturday in “The Illusionists,” a traveling troupe of stage magicians who are on a protracted world tour. Portland Ovations brings “The Illusionists” to the Port City as part of its 2019-2020 subscription season.

The troupe comprises an ensemble of five to seven, each with his or her own specialty and character. Accompanied by a loud rock music score and a videographer who follows each, the audience is treated to a non-stop experience that often seems beyond ordinary experiences. As in magic.

Originating in Australia more than a decade ago, “The Illusionists” have had a couple of very successful gigs on a New York Broadway theater – hence the “Live From Broadway” subtitle.

Reviewing a recent stop in Boston, Broadway World critic Nancy Grossman opined: “It may be that the most challenging aspect of writing a review of ‘The Illusionists –Live From Broadway’ is to find words that have not been used repeatedly to describe the experience. I mean, surely, there must be more choices than ‘amazing,’ ‘awesome,’ ‘jaw-dropping’ and ‘mind-blowing’ to relate what it is like to witness this show.”

Portland Ovations presents “The Illusionists” at Merrill Auditorium at Portland City Hall at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Call PortTIX at 842-0800.

Honeysuckle

One of greater Boston’s top acoustic music ensembles is visiting Portland this Saturday. Honeysuckle, comprising singer-songwriters Holly McGarry and Chris Bloniarz, who alternate between guitar and banjo, will play One Longfellow Square, our city’s best small music room.

Last year at the Boston Music Awards, Honeysuckle won Best Americana Artist of the Year honors and the previous year McGarry and Bloniarz copped the award for Best Folk Artist of the Year. Major national gigs have included the Newport Folk Festival and Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Catch Honeysuckle at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at One Longfellow Square, corner of Congress and State in Portland. Call 761-1757.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: