Mid Coast–Parkview Health hires new development director

Constance Jones has been appointed the new Senior Director of Development for Mid Coast–Parkview Health in Brunswick.

A Mid Coast–Parkview Health Board Member and volunteer, Jones brings a unique understanding of the organization to her new position.

“I am thrilled to be strengthening my connection to Mid Coast–Parkview Health through this role, and for the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of such a wonderful organization,” Jones said.

In addition to her familiarity with Mid Coast–Parkview Health, Jones held two positions at MaineHealth, working as community liaison representative and hospice volunteer and bereavement services coordinator.

Jones was also the chapter executive director for the Mid Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross and served as a board member and the chairwoman of the United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s Governance Committee.

In her new role she will lead fundraising appeals, endowment campaigns, gift planning, patient donations and donor appreciation events.

“Mid Coast–Parkview Health is fortunate to welcome aboard such an experienced, community-driven person as Constance,” Mid Coast–Parkview Health President and CEO Lois Skillings said. “Her leadership skills and commitment to philanthropy will be strong additions to our team.”

Open for business

Dr. Jonathan Bernstein and Dr. Jacob Kieffer have opened Advanced Dentistry of Yarmouth at 45 Forest Falls Drive, Suite B3. Kieffer graduated from the University of Maine in 2012, and received a doctorate in dental surgery from Dalhousie University in 2016. Bernstein has been practicing for over 25 years, providing sedation dentistry, dental implants and oral surgery.

Granted

The Center for Financial Education and In Her Presence are the recipients of the 2019 Women’s Economic Empowerment Grant from The Bill and Joan Alfond Foundation. The three-year $250,000 award will fund “Charting Your Course,” a joint program helping low-income immigrant women build pathways to financial security through personal empowerment and financial education.

Hires, promotions, appointments

RE/MAX Shoreline welcomes Alex Kappelman of Portland as an agent in its Portland office.

Kim Brown has joined HarborOne Mortgage’s Cumberland Foreside office as a senior loan officer.

Kayla Caron of Scarborough has become a partner and principal at Scott Simons Architects in Portland.

Giving back

VIP Tires & Service announced that its 59 locations across New England raised just over $97,000 for Make-A-Wish in 2019 through donations by VIP employees and customers. The amount was matched by VIP’s chairman, John Quirk. Maine stores raised the highest amount at $34,650. Since 2007, VIP has donated more than $580,000 to Make-A-Wish.

