BRUNSWICK — The People Plus senior community center will host “CBD 101 – What’s all the Hype?” on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The 1:30 p.m. event, to be held at 35 Union St., will delve into the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for natural pain management, relief of headaches and joint relief. People will learn whether it is legal, the cost, where it can be found, and how it will affect them.
Dresden resident and master gardener Julia Simpson, and Woolwich resident and master wellness coach Melinda Baxter will offer a lecture on the topic.
The event is free and open to the public.
