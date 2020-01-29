Thur.  1/30  8 a.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee  CH

Thur.  1/30  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation  CH

Thur.  1/30  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Thur.  1/30  6 p.m.  Communities Addressing Addiction & Opioid Misuse  196 Allen Ave.

Thur.  1/30  6 p.m.  Noise Advisory Committee  1001 Westbrook St.

Mon.  2/3  5;30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Tues.  2/4  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee and Health & Human Services Committee  CH

Wed.  2/5  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  2/5  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  CH

Wed.  2/5  6 p.m.  Fore Street-Eastern Promenade Sewer Separation Project  195 North St.

