Thur. 1/30 8 a.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee CH
Thur. 1/30 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation CH
Thur. 1/30 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Thur. 1/30 6 p.m. Communities Addressing Addiction & Opioid Misuse 196 Allen Ave.
Thur. 1/30 6 p.m. Noise Advisory Committee 1001 Westbrook St.
Mon. 2/3 5;30 p.m. City Council CH
Tues. 2/4 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee and Health & Human Services Committee CH
Wed. 2/5 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 2/5 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee CH
Wed. 2/5 6 p.m. Fore Street-Eastern Promenade Sewer Separation Project 195 North St.
