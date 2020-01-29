Arrests

1/17 at 12:37 a.m. Darrel Dennison, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/17 at 1:16 a.m. Anthony Infanite, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Barnstable Road by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/17 at 1:44 p.m. Thomas Huff, 49, of South Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and on a warrant.

1/21 at 6:03 a.m. Antony Figueroa, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Tremont Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a warrant.

1/21 at 7:35 p.m. Carson Powers, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a warrant.

1/22 at 2:15 a.m. Richard Thompson, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Soule Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/22 at 2:30 a.m. Megan Jackson, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on Soule Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

1/22 at 2:03 p.m. Cristino Jimenez, 50, of South Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of violating condition of release.

1/22 at 7:32 p.m. Amber Johnson, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Thadeus Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a warrant.

Summonses

1/17 at 9:40 a.m. Patricia Dobriko, 47, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/17 at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old girl, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Wainwright Circle East by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft of services.

1/17 at 6:56 p.m. Mia Houghton Donnelly, 18, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/17 at 6:57 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/18 at 2:42 p.m. A 14-year-old female, of Windham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/19 at 4:35 p.m. Patrick Rines, 45, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of assault and terrorizing.

1/20 at 9:54 a.m. Kimberly Kalicky, 57, of Portland, was issued a summons on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/20 at 11:53 a.m. Zelia Zuzana Uano Kuala, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Macarthur Circle North by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

1/20 at 1:47 p.m. Katelyn Malcolm, 29, of Waterboro, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/21 at 11:25 a.m. A 10-year-old boy, of Portland, was issued a summons on Wescott Road by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

1/23 at 11:51 a.m. Tramaine Demetrius Duper, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

1/23 at 6:12 p.m. Alain Icoyitungiye, 43, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/24 at 9:35 a.m. Bryce Schmidt, 21, of Pownal, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

1/24 at 12:58 p.m. Justin Scott, 39, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug or drugs, operating while licenses suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

1/21 at 12:31 a.m. False alarm on Parkside Terrace.

1/21 at 2:42 a.m. No incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

1/21 at 7:29 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

1/21 at 8:02 a.m. Water problem on Gannett Drive.

1/21 at 10:31 a.m. Power line down on Everett Avenue.

1/21 at 11:56 a.m. Medical alert alarm on E Street.

1/21 at 12:42 p.m. False alarm on Waterman Drive.

1/21 at 4:18 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

1/22 at 3:32 p.m. Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Main Street.

1/22 at 3:59 p.m. False alarm on Runway Road.

1/22 at 9:56 p.m. Arching, shorted electrical equipment on Pillsbury Street.

1/23 at 8:52 a.m. Cover assignment on Congress Street.

1/23 at 10:08 a.m. Public service assistance on Oxford Street.

1/23 at 11:11 a.m. Public service assistance on Keswick Road.

1/23 at 11:50 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Preble Street.

1/23 at 12:41 p.m. Cover assignment on Allen Road.

1/24 at 8:42 a.m. Cover assignment on Stevens Avenue.

1/24 at 10:48 a.m. Good intent call on Gorham Road.

1/24 at 10:57 a.m. False alarm on Fort Road.

1/24 at 11:29 a.m. Cover assignment on Allen Road.

1/24 at 2:06 p.m. False alarm on High Street.

1/24 at 6:16 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Cottage Road.

1/25 at 10:14 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

1/25 at 12:04 p.m. Gas leak on Ocean Street.

1/25 at 6:08 p.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Ridgeland Avenue.

1/25 at 11:12 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Cottage Road.

1/26 at 11:33 a.m. Good intent call on Main Street.

1/26 at 12:44 p.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Ledge Road.

1/26 at 5:57 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

1/27 at 12:31 p.m. Cover assignment on Allen Road.

1/27 at 7:39 p.m. False alarm on Jetport Boulevard.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 76 calls from Jan. 21-27.

