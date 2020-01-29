Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 2/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Tues. 2/4 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Committee CEHS
Tues. 2/4 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TH
Wed. 2/5 4 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk Edgecomb Way
Thur. 2/6 7 p.m. Recycling Committee PW
Scarborough
Mon. 2/3 4 p.m. Communication Meeting MB
Mon. 2/3 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee MB
Tues. 2/4 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee MB
Wed. 2/5 7 p.m. Town Council MB
Fri. 2/7 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee MB
South Portland
Mon. 2/3 5 p.m. Open Space Implementation Committee PW
Mon. 2/3 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee CC
Mon. 2/3 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CH
Tues. 2/4 5 p.m. Skatepark Design Reveal CC
Tues. 2/4 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 2/5 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee PDO
Thur. 2/6 6 p.m. Building Committee – Middle School Project SPHS
Thur. 2/6 6:30 p.m. City Council District Meeting – District 1 87 Thompson St.
