Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  2/3  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Tues.  2/4  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Committee  CEHS

Tues.  2/4  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TH

Wed.  2/5  4 p.m.  Planning Board Site Walk  Edgecomb Way

Thur.  2/6  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  PW

Scarborough

Mon.  2/3  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting  MB

Mon.  2/3  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  MB

Tues.  2/4  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee  MB

Wed.  2/5  7 p.m.  Town Council  MB

Fri.  2/7  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  MB

South Portland

Mon.  2/3  5 p.m.  Open Space Implementation Committee  PW

Mon.  2/3  5 p.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee  CC

Mon.  2/3  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CH

Tues.  2/4  5 p.m.  Skatepark Design Reveal  CC

Tues.  2/4  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  2/5  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee  PDO

Thur.  2/6  6 p.m.  Building Committee – Middle School Project  SPHS

Thur.  2/6  6:30 p.m.  City Council District Meeting – District 1  87 Thompson St.

