Deering High Athletic Director Michael Daley announced new head coaches for baseball, softball and girls’ lacrosse on Wednesday.

Anais Aguirre, a former shortstop at the University of Southern Maine, was named the Rams’ softball coach, replacing John Coyne.

Aguirre most recently was an assistant at Westbrook. She works in the Portland school system as a education technician III/behavioral health specialist.

Colby Howe, a 2019 graduate of New England College, is the new baseball coach, replacing Josh Stowell.

Howe, who graduated with a degree in business administration, was a relief pitcher for NEC. He is a billing assistant at Garmin International in Yarmouth.

The girls’ lacrosse team will have co-coaches: Emily Mooney and Megan Violette. They replace Aimee Burgos.

Mooney, a 2015 Casco Bay High graduate, played three sports at Deering and is employed as a Registered Maine Guide. Violette is a senior at USM, where she plays lacrosse. She played soccer and lacrosse at Deering, graduating in 2016.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

KENNEBUNK 3, YORK 2: Dean Church scored 1:27 into overtime to lift Kennebunk/Wells (4-8) over the Wildcats (6-7) at Harold Alfond Forum in Biddeford.

Bryce Gamache gave York a 1-0 lead in the first period. Kennebunk moved ahead on goals by Matt McCarthy in the first and Zach Jones in the second, but Ben Major tied it with five minutes left in regulation.

GREELY 8, LEAVITT/GRAY-NG/OAK HILL/POLAND 2: Ryan Moore netted a hat trick and added an assist as the Rangers (8-2-1) cruised past Leavitt/GNG/Oak Hill/Poland (4-10) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Greely led 3-2 at the end of the first period before outscoring the Kings 5-0 in the final two periods. Mitchell Parent, Andy Moore, Tyler Grasky, Cam Malette and Chris Williams each added a goal. Andy Moore also had two assists, as did Evan Dutil, and Jared Swisher made 20 saves.

Blake Springer and Robert Gladu scored for the Kings. Vincent Lupardo stopped 21 shots.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 4, GREELY 0: Kate Kinley notched a hat trick as the Yachtsmen (5-12) blanked the Rangers (4-13-1) in Falmouth.

Caroline Rozan scored in the first period.

LEWISTON 4, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Gemma Landry and Leah Dube scored goals just 22 seconds apart in the final minute of the second period as the Blue Devils (17-0) pulled away from Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (9-6-3) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Lewiston also got a first-period goal from Paige Pomerleau and a third-period goal from Bailee St. Hilaire.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 60, BONNY EAGLE 49: The Rams (9-6) outscored the Scots (5-10) by an 11-0 margin in overtime to pull out a Class AA South victory in Standish.

Olivia Michaud and Anna Nelson each got four points in overtime, with Nelson going 4 for 4 at the free-throw line. Michaud finished with 17 points, while Nelson scored 15. Jacqueline Hamilton added 13.

Allexius Theberge led Bonny Eagle with 14 points. Meaghan Champagne chipped in with 10.

TELSTAR 52, WISCASSET 27: Luci Rothwell had a double-double with 28 points and 16 rebounds as the Rebels nearly doubled up the Wolverines in Bethel.

Calle Orino and Nicole Cox each scored nine points for Telstar (2-13).

Zoe Waltz paced the Wolverines (0-16) with 14 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 65, BOOTHBAY 54: Brandon Frey made six 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Phoenix (14-3) topped the Seahawks (12-4) in Boothbay Harbor.

The Phoenix pulled away with a 16-7 edge in the fourth quarter. Owen Bryant and Cameron Cain added nine points apiece, and Lorne Grondin had seven.

Nick Morley, Ben Pearce and Hunter Crocker each scored 13 points for the Seahawks.

TELSTAR 97, WISCASSET 26: Davin Mason and Brayden Stevens each recorded a double-double for the Rebels in a victory over the Wolverines.

Mason finished with 32 points and 13 points, while Stevens had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Logan Sumner scored 18 points for Telstar (4-12).

Billy Pinkham led Wiscasset (0-18) with eight points.

