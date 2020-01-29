Are you the type of sports lover who likes to experience the highs and lows of the game among a crowd of fellow fans? From happy high-fives to yelling at the screen, watching sports on TV at bars and restaurants can be a blast. We’ve rounded up several spots in Greater Portland where you can eat, drink and cheer your head off.

Aura

121 Middle St., Portland

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday

Aura has a dozen flat-screen and two projector-screen TVs so you’ll be able to see every play, no matter where you’re sitting. The barroom in this concert venue will also keep you fed with a wide array of pub fare. Sometimes Aura will show special games on the 600-inch video wall in the performance space, so keep an eye on Facebook for that.

Binga’s Stadium

77 Free St., Portland

4-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

It’s all about the wings at Binga’s Stadium, just a stone’s throw from the Cross Insurance Arena. Binga’s is cavernous and comfortable with great views of the game from every seat. Private booths even have their own TVs. There’s also a downstairs game room, equipped with pool tables and video games. Binga’s specializes in barbecue and its famous wings, available traditional-style or smoked, with a choice of 30-plus sauces.

Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern

33 Allen Ave., Portland

11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday

Bruno’s has 13 TVs hung all over the tavern part of the restaurant. You’re guaranteed not to miss a single moment or go hungry as its full menu is available and includes Italian staples like pizza, calzones and a mouth-watering list of pasta.

Buffalo Wild Wings

85 Western Ave., South Portland

11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily

With more than 30 flat-screen TVs, some of which are gigantic, and a massive menu of chicken wings and other noshables, Buffalo Wild Wings is a family-friendly spot that is open seven days a week. Not sure who to root for? Just wing it.

Dock Fore

36 Fore St., Portland

3-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday

In the heart of the Old Port, Dock Fore keeps it old-school — a place to chill, sip a drink and chat with friends. It’s been that way for more than three decades. You may be a stranger when you walk in, but you’ll leave having made some new friends. Rest assured, there are plenty of TVs to watch all the sports.

Fore Play Sports Pub

436 Fore St., Portland

4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Fore Play isn’t just a place to watch sports, but also to play them. The two-floor bar has pool, foosball, air hockey and more. The Old Port establishment also has a wide array of TVs so you won’t miss a single pass, swing, goal or basket.

Legends Rest Taproom

855 Main St., Westbrook

11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily

There’s $5 shots available to celebrate interceptions and touchdowns and a long list of beer, wine and cocktails at this Westbrook sports bar. On the food front, you can get a Scotch egg, haddock fritters and roasted cauliflower, as well as seven types of house-made tots and six types of mac and cheese. Four TVs with the game on will help divert your attention from the menu for a minute.

Pat’s Pizza Old Port

30 Market St., Portland

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

If you find yourself roaming around the Old Port and need a sports fix with a side of pizza (or vice-versa), head to Pat’s Pizza, where you’ll find several huge TVs hung above the bar, all showing sporting events. Should you need to experience a different kind of game, head to the retro arcade bar on the third floor.

Pat’s Pizza Yarmouth

791 Route 1, Yarmouth

11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

The Yarmouth Pat’s Pizza doesn’t mess around when it comes to bringing you every nanosecond of several sporting events with more than 30 TVs, including ones in the bathroom. The pizza is legendary and the list of toppings is a mile long and includes hot dogs, artichokes, pine nuts and asparagus.

Rí Rá Irish Pub

72 Commercial St., Portland

10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Rí Rá has eight TVs spread throughout all three of its bar areas. The upstairs bar has a large-screen one with plenty of seating. The Victorian Bar is the main bar of the space and often has a giant drop-down projector screen set up. The Shop Bar (attached to the Victorian Bar) has two small and two large flat-screen TVs. Point being, no matter where you are, you can keep an eye on the action while also staying well satiated on the food and drink front.

Rivalries

10 Cotton St., Portland, and 2 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Thirty-two TVs and a central Portland location make the original Rivalries a popular place on game day. There’s seating on two levels, stools at the bar, and the decor is sleek and modern — more gastro pub than sports bar. The menu includes tried-and-true casual favorites like burgers and pizza, plus sweet chili chicken wings or fingers, dips and wraps. If you’d rather not deal with the bustle of the city and the hassle of finding a parking spot, a second Rivalries location in Falmouth has plenty of TVs and the same tasty food and drink menu.

Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub

506 Main St., Westbrook

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

With chicken wings and drink specials aplenty, you’d do well in Westbrook by catching a game at Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub. As for TVs, there are more than 20 flat-screens all over the restaurant. Touchdown!

Tilted Kilt

200 Gorham Road, South Portland

11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily

The Tiled Kilt has dozens of TVs showing a wide variety of sports including baseball, hockey, football and all sorts of college games. The waitresses, known as Kilt Girls, will keep you well feed with burgers, wings and fish and chips, among several other offerings, including more than 30 beers on draft.

Turf’s Sports Grill

512 Warren Ave., Portland

4 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to close Sunday

With 10 huge flat-screen TVs hung around three levels of seating, you’re sure to find a great spot for watching the action. Turf’s Sports Grill, housed in the same building as The Gold Room comedy club, will keep you well fed with jumbo chicken wings, burgers, pizza and other bar classics, along with rivers of beer to quench your thirst.

