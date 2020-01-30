A proponent of clean energy and scientific work on global warming will lead Maine’s bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group starting in February.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced Thursday that it has hired Jean Sideris as its new executive director. She has worked for the Union of Concerned Scientists for 15 years. Most recently, she worked in the union’s climate and energy program, helping to educate the public and policy makers about global warming science, impacts and solutions.

The coalition’s board of directors conducted a nationwide search using a Boston consulting firm. But the advocacy group’s assistant director, Jim Tasse, said Sideris was already familiar to the coalition as she’s been a member of its Policy and Legislative Committee since March.

“We are especially psyched to have Jean joining as executive director at a time when the BCM is crafting its strategic plan for the next five years,” Tasse said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Sideris grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and lives in South Portland. An ardent bicycle commuter and road-rider, she will join the coalition on Feb. 25.

The previous executive director, John Williams, stepped down in October, citing health concerns.

