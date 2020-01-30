AUGUSTA — The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed two nominees to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday.

Catherine Connors of Kennebunk, an attorney with Pierce Atwood who specializes in appeals, and Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Andrew Horton from Falmouth were endorsed following confirmation hearings before the committee. Both were nominated by Gov. Janet Mills.

There was no public testimony opposing either nominee.

The committee also approved Justice Jeffrey Hjelm, an associate high court justice who is about to retire, as an active retired justice.

Connors and Horton, if approved by the Senate in a vote in February, will take seats held by Hjelm and Justice Donald Alexander, who will retire Friday.

Connors, who has practiced in Maine for 34 years, would be the first private attorney to sit on the high court without first serving on a lower court since Gov. John Baldacci nominated Warren Silver, now retired, in 2005.

The committee voted 11-0, with two members absent, to support both nominees.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: