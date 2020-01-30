When I’m asked if I’d like to drive to New Hampshire to go cross country skiing, my standard answer is, “Sure, after I’ve skied, snowshoed and hiked all 50-100 miles of trails in Falmouth.” That’s right. You could probably hike a different trail every weekend for a year without ever leaving town.

And judging by the foot traffic, word is spreading. Nordic skiers, fat-tire bikers, dog walkers, snowshoers and hikers of all ages are hitting the trails. There are maps on the town’s and the Falmouth Land Trust’s websites.

I’d like to thank all the town staff, town council, Falmouth Land Trust staff/board/supporters, volunteers, landowners and taxpayers for imagining, planning, funding, creating, maintaining and making available such superb network trails. Bravo!

And if you’re not already enjoying the trails, consider yourself invited. The more the merrier.

Andy Meyer

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: