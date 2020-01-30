As many Yarmouth residents may well know, the Royal River has experienced several milestones this past fall.

After a 15-year hiatus, the U.S. Geological Survey restored a streamflow monitoring site on the Yarmouth river, near the old site off Grist Mill Lane. The timing of the restoration was providential in that we experienced a 3.4-inch 24-hour rainfall event on Dec. 15. Having the new stream gauge in place will enable the USGS and others to use the data provided for monitoring floods and droughts, bridge and road design, determining flood risk, water and wastewater management, and many recreational activities.

And, of equal importance, at its meeting on Nov. 21, our town council unanimously approved a new Open Space Plan for Yarmouth. Incorporating the goals of the Open Space Plan into Yarmouth’s Comprehensive Plan shows the value that we all have for the special place that Yarmouth is, particularly our Royal River and Casco Bay waterfront access areas.

So with all this Royal River momentum, it was exciting to find out this past week that the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to come to Yarmouth later this spring to perform feasibility studies regarding the health and future of the Royal River and its watershed.

Residents interested in the health of the Royal River have formed the Royal River Alliance, and we welcome the opportunity to invite the Army Corps to come to town at its earliest convenience to meet with us and other interested townsfolk to help understand the nature and direction of the work to be performed.

This portends to be an exciting year ahead for the health of the Royal River and its watershed.

Art Bell

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: