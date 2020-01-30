Thank you to Gov. Mills for increasing the rebate for heat pumps.
We all need to address the climate crisis now with as many alternative energy sources as possible.
Change starts at home, Mainers.
Catherine Crute
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
OOB residents discuss proposed storm, sewer work
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Former legislator announces bid for Senate District 32
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Middle School students raising cash to buy, conserve, land
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Two dozen rally for peace in Biddeford
-
South Portland Sentry
Second annual South Portland Window Dressers Community Workshop a success
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.