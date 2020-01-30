NEW HIRES

Three new attorneys joined the law firm MittelAsen, LLC on Exchange Street in Portland.

William Leete, Jr., was hired as a partner member.

Leete, of Falmouth, brings more than 30 years of experience practicing law. He represents a wide range of businesses and individuals, including companies owning over 2,000 residential and commercial real estate units, retailers, nonprofit corporations, security monitoring companies, real estate agencies, medical and other professionals. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 24 years at Leete & Lemieux, P.A., where he was a partner and founding member.

Scott Dolan joined the firm as an associate attorney, focusing on litigation, business law, and copyright and trademark law.

Dolan, of South Portland, earned his JD from the University of Maine School of Law in 2019. He worked previously as a staff reporter for the Portland Press Herald, covering Maine’s state and federal courts.

Whitney Lallas joined the firm as an associate attorney, focusing her practice on family law.

Lallas, of Westbrook, earned her JD from University of Maine School of Law in 2019. She serves as the legislative liaison of the Maine State Bar Association’s Family Law Section and is a contributor to the 2020 supplement to “A Practical Guide to Divorce in Maine.”

Erik Peters joined the law firm Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman.

Peters, of Freeport, has been practicing law for over two decades. His practice focuses on employment, commercial and personal injury law.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Verrill attorney Elizabeth Connellan Smith was elected secretary of the executive board for the National Workers’ Compensation Defense Network.

Smith was first elected to the executive board in 2018. Over the past 25 years, she has litigated numerous labor and employment law matters, primarily defending claims brought against Maine employers.

