David Backes will not be working his way back to the Boston Bruins by playing for their minor league affiliate in Providence, that much was made clear on Thursday.

As the mystery continued to build as to whether or not the veteran would report to the P-Bruins, who were returning to practice themselves on Thursday after the American Hockey League All-Star break, Bruins GM Don Sweeney released a statement reading that it was not going to happen.

“After speaking with David, we have agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time. David is fit and able to play, but in order to preserve all potential options for both David and the Bruins moving forward, we have decided this is the best course of action,” said Sweeney.

Coach Bruce Cassidy did say that Backes, who was waived two weeks ago after playing in just 16 games in this season that was marred by another in a series of concussions he has suffered with the Bruins, was not under suspension. He is in the fourth of a five-year deal worth an average annual value of $6 million and he’ll continue to collect on that.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CANADIENS 3, SABRES 1: Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period to help Montreal win at Buffalo, New York.

Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 5-1 in his last six starts, a stretch in which he’s allowed just 10 goals. For Gallagher, the goal came in his first game after missing six straight and 10 of 11 with headaches and concussion-related issues.

Tomas Tatar sealed Montreal’s fifth win in seven games with an empty-net goal with 1:47 left.

Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo, becoming the team’s first player in 27 years to reach 30 goals in 50 or fewer games.

Carter Hutton made 27 saves in a loss that extended his skid to 12 games. He’s gone 0-8-4 in his past 13 appearances since opening the season with six wins.

PREDATORS 6, DEVILS 5: Filip Forgsberg and Matt Duchene scored in a shootout, and visiting Nashville gave Coach John Hynes a win against his former team.

Forsberg scored two goals in regulation and Pekka Rinne made saves on Jack Hughes and Kyle Palmieri on the Devils’ final two shootout attempts as the Predators won their second game in two nights.

Mattias Ekholm, Nick Bonino and Duchene also scored for the Predators. Rinne had 27 saves for Nashville, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against New Jersey.

Hynes was fired by the Devils on Dec. 3 after going 9-13-4 in the opening months of his fifth season in New Jersey. He led the team to the playoffs once. He was hired by the Predators this month and the team is 5-4 since he took over.

