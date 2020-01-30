SCARBOROUGH – Pauline B. Underwood, 92, of Broadturn Road, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

She was born in Saco, Nov. 23, 1927.

Pauline attended local schools and graduated from Biddeford High School.

She worked as the office manager for Laconia Federal Credit Union in Biddeford from 1959-1983. She also worked at the family Restaurant “Rodney’s Seafood” at halfway in Old Orchard Beach from 1975-1983.

Her latest employment was as a dental office assistant for Dr. Palmer in South Portland.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and for remembering all her family’s birthdays.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Underwood.

She is survived four sons, John Underwood of Goodyear, Arizona and his wife, Phyllis. Rodney Underwood and his wife, Lynn, and Jeffrey Underwood of Saco and Michael Underwood of Scarborough, a stepbrother, Arthur Loranger of Connecticut, nine grandchildren, Cory, Leanne, Zachary, Kimberly, Nathan, Mark, Sarah, Davis and Ashley.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.

A funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the First Parish Congregational Church UCC, Beach St., Saco.

Rev. Scott Cousineau will officiate.

A family burial service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, time and date to be announced.

