Belfast folk duo Oshima Brothers released “Lost at Sea” as a single in November. Brothers Sean and Jamie Oshima have been making music together since childhood and got serious about it in 2015. They’ve since released a full-length album, EP and several singles. They’ve been playing shows up and down the East Coast and in Canada, and will be at One Longfellow Square in Portland on March 7.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: