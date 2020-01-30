Belfast folk duo Oshima Brothers released “Lost at Sea” as a single in November. Brothers Sean and Jamie Oshima have been making music together since childhood and got serious about it in 2015. They’ve since released a full-length album, EP and several singles. They’ve been playing shows up and down the East Coast and in Canada, and will be at One Longfellow Square in Portland on March 7.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
music, press play, Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles