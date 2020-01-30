SACO — A group of grade-seven students at Saco Middle School wanted to do a project to help their environment.

They decided to try and buy a piece of it, to conserve, forever.

The group, which includes the (seven-member) Sebago Seven team, and about 50 students in all, are trying to raise $70,000 this calendar year to buy eight acres along the Nonesuch River. They have until Dec. 4 to complete the transaction — but are looking to raise the cash sooner, rather than later.

Sound ambitious? Well, maybe, but these kids in this project-based community learning initiative have a can-do attitude, and on a practical level are looking for grants and are making plans to give presentations that they hope will result in raising public awareness about the mission — and result in donations.

They got the idea as they explored conservation land in north Saco. All fall, until the end of the semester in December, the students walked trails like the Saco Heath, Atlantic Way and Horton Woods, said Sebago Seven member Gianna Palleschi.

“We’d go out for two or three hours, once a week,” said Palleschi at a recent interview at Saco Middle School. They snapped photographs on the trails and made drawings and paintings.

They thought about how they could make an impact on the environment.

“(Conservation) helps and benefits everyone, ” said Palleschi, “Animals people …”

Their teacher, Andrew Fersch, said the group made some contacts, including with the Saco Valley Land Trust, to help find a property that might work. SVLT found an eight-acre parcel, near two other parcels already conserved.

The students spoke with the landowner, and she agreed she would hold off selling the property until Dec. 4, 2020, explained fellow Sebago Seven member Abigail Lizotte.

The students set to work at once.

So far, 300 letters seeking support have gone out from students to businesses, family members and others, including to Saco Mayor William Doyle and members of the Saco City Council.

Not long ago, the group met with Saco School Superintendent Dominic DePatsy, and expect to make presentations to all Saco schools including Thornton Academy, and to the Saco School Board as well, said Lizotte and Palleschi.

The group is working with Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, made a video about their efforts, and applied to a charitable trust for $25,000 in funding.

They have also written and published a book, “The Secret Wisdom of Saco,” a collection of place-based stories compiled by the Sebago Seven.

They are working hard, noted Fersch.

“The students have shown that community involvement and investment is integral to a meaningful education” he said. “Their efforts to conserve land inspire me as an educator and I am hopeful the community will respond by supporting their meaningful work.”

Nicol Tifft and Sue Littlefield, both of the SVLT, say a walk on the property from the land trust holdings is in the planning stages for mid-February, and when firmed up, information will be posted at: greatmaineoutdoorweekend.org.

“Depending on the conditions on the ground, we will either walk or snowshoe along the Nonesuch River off Mast Hill Road,” said Littlefield in an email. “It would be great to get people out there to see the parcel the students have the goal of purchasing to donate to SVLT.”

Littlefield said the students are in charge of the project, but since SVLT will be accepting the gift of land, and because the land trust it is a nonprofit entity, they’re helping, when needed, to co-file grant applications, have created a special bank account, are promoting the idea of the walk and have created an online donation and information page on their website: sacovalleylandtrust.org. Once at the website, look for the Sebago Seven link.

Littlefield pointed out that success by the student group would mean the property would be added to two others the SLVT already owns, allowing for more than 2,500 feet of trail to be built.

Currently, students are focusing on the presentations they will be making and are busy with fundraising efforts to reach their goal. While they are honed in on reaching the $70,000 needed to purchase the land, they said in the event they fall short, all money donated will be given to SVLT.

“All the students on the (50-member) team are contacting 10 friends and family members and asking for donations,” said Lizotte.

By mid-January, the group had raised a bit more than $2,000.

Landowner Muriel Sanborn did not return a message from the newspaper seeking comment on the student land transaction.

“I think she’s happy, knowing it will be conserved,” said Lizotte.

Palleschi, in a letter to the Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier about the goal, noted the students’ hard work to secure the funds to buy the land.

“Every day we write letters, brainstorm, and work to conserve,” said Palleschi, in part. “Every day our conserved and natural world gets smaller and smaller … why not try.”

