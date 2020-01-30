BIDDEFORD — Tonya Shevenell, whose family has roots in Biddeford, will be promoting her children’s book, “The Maine Birthday Book,” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at WinterFest in downtown Biddeford.

Shevenell will also be bringing DVD copies of a movie she made a few years ago about her father Ray Shevenell’s 2015 walk, retracing the steps of her great-great-great grandfather, Israel Shevenell who walked 200 miles to Biddeford from his home in Compton, Quebec, Canada in 1845. Israel Shevenell is widely considered as the first French Canadian settler in the city.

Shevenell, who lives in Cape Elizabeth, said the documentary film, called “The Road Home,” and “The Maine Birthday Book” are firsts for her.

This book marks Maine’s 200th birthday which takes place this year.

The book is about wishes and birthdays.

“What would you wish for? That is the question a thoughtful chickadee named Dirigo asks his friends who have traveled from all over Maine’s woods, waterways, and wilderness to celebrate his birthday,” relates the book’s synopsis. “Gathered around the dandelion birthday candle, each animal offers Dirigo a special wish as they take turns telling stories about their own Maine birthdays.”

To represent York County — Maine’s oldest county — Shevenell said she chose a snowy owl that visits The Nubble, a York lighthouse.

“The Maine Birthday Book” is 52-page celebration of the wildlife, geography, and magic of Maine, said Shevenell, who said she was inspired to write it during a walk in the woods.

She met Laura Winslow, the illustrator, while filming a story about a lamb on a farm in Hollis Center.

WinterFest begins Friday night with a sledding party for adults, and continues through Saturday. For more information and a list of activities, go to: https://www.facebook.com/heartofbiddeford/.

