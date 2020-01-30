TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Emma Guy had 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Boston College never trailed after halftime in a 65-56 upset of No. 14 Florida State on Thursday night.

Marnelle Garraud added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Taylor Soule had her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-9, 4-5 ACC).

Nicki Ekhomu had 19 points for the Seminoles (17-4, 6-4), who tied it at 29 with the first basket of the third quarter. Boston College retook the lead on Makayla Dickens’ 3-pointer, which sparked a 16-4 run for the Eagles’ largest lead of the game at 45-33.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 87, MISSISSIPPI 32: Leticia Amihere scored 16 points and the visiting Gamecocks (20-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) the Rebels scoreless in the first quarter and limited them to two points in the first half.

The Gamecocks led 18-0 after one quarter and scored 27 unanswered points before Mississippi got its first basket. South Carolina led 32-2 at the break.

(4) UCONN 80, CINCINNATI 50: Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points, Megan Walker added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the host Huskies (19-1, 9-0 American) beat the Bearcats (13-7, 4-3) for their 129th straight American Athletic Conference win.

Olivia Nelson Ododa and Christyn Williams each chipped in with 12 points for the Huskies, who led just 35-31 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

(5) LOUISVILLE 86, NOTRE DAME 54: Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points as the Cardinals (21-1, 10-0 ACC) won their 13th straight, routing the Irish (7-14, 2-7) at South Bend, Indiana.

(7) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, CLEMSON 60: Aislinn Konig had 23 points off a career-best seven 3-pointers to lead as the visiting Wolfpack (20-1, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Tigers (7-14, 3-7) for their sixth straight win.

The Wolfpack reached 20 wins for a fifth straight season and kept pace with league-leader No. 5 Louisville, which is undefeated in ACC play.

(9) MISSISSIPPI STATE 78, AUBURN 73: Freshman Rickea Jackson scored 18 of her season-high 22 points in the second half as the host Bulldogs (19-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) rallied to beat the Tigers (7-12, 1-7 SEC).

(10) OREGON STATE 79, COLORADO 53: Aleah Goodman scored a career-high 26 points and sank a personal-best seven 3-pointers as the Beavers (17-4, 5-4 Pac-12) ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Buffaloes (14-6, 3-6) at Boulder, Colorado.

(13) KENTUCKY 62, MISSOURI 47: Amanda Paschal stepped in for injured star Rhyne Howard and scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Wildcats (17-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) over the Tigers (5-16, 2-6) at Columbia, Missouri.

(15) TEXAS A&M 64, GEORGIA 63: N’dea Jones earned her ninth-straight double-double, Aahliyah Jackson scored her only point with one second left and the host Aggies (18-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) beat the Bulldogs (12-9, 3-5).

(17) MARYLAND 85, OHIO STATE 65: Kaila Charles scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Terrapins (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) beat the Buckeyes (11-9, 4-5) at Columbus, Ohio.

(18) IOWA 77, PENN STATE 66: Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and the visiting Hawkeyes (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) beat the Nittany Lions (7-10, 5-8) to extend their winning streak to nine.

(20) INDIANA 75, WISCONSIN 65: Ali Patberg scored 20 points, draining back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime, as the Hoosiers (17-5, 7-3 Big Ten) topped the visiting Badgers (10-11, 2-8).

Gorham High grad Mackenzie Holmes added 19 points with 10 rebounds, making 11 of 13 free throws for Indiana.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 81, NHTI 51: The Seawolves (18-3, 10-2 Yankee Small College) took control with a 13-5 run toward the end of the first quarter in beating the Lynx (7-10, 5-8) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Grace Fontaine led SMCC with 13 points, including 11 in the first half. Tara Flanders had 12 points and grabbed 10 boards and Amanda Brett and Aija Andrews tossed in 10 points each.

Janessa Lofton had a game-high 14 points for NHTI.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NHTI 70, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 67: Sean Menard made a pair of free throws with 2 seconds to play in regulation as the Lynx (18-3, 11-2 YSCC) outlasted the Seawolves (15-6, 93) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Menard finished with a team-high 17 points to lead four players for in double figures.

Anthony Lobor had a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards to lead SMCC.

(19) ILLINOIS 59, MINNESOTA 51: Andres Feliz scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 each as the host Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) held on to beat the Golden Gophers (11-10, 5-6).

