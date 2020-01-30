NAPLES — Evan Willey’s putback with seven seconds remaining lifted Lake Region to a 45-44 comeback win over Poland in a Class B South boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

Poland (4-12) led by six with two minutes remaining, but a 3-pointer by Noah Duprey and two free throws by Ethan McMurray put the Lakers (7-9) in position to win it on Willey’s basket.

Jacob Stone led Lake Region with 10 points, Willey finished with nine, and Isaac Holland added eight.

Poland’s Hayden Christner scored 18 points – all on 3-pointers.

SANFORD 71, MASSABESIC 63: Ryan Robichaud scored five points in the second overtime as the Spartans (7-9) fought off the Mustangs (3-13) in Sanford.

Robichaud finished with 26 points, Xavier Levine scored 19 and Leyton Bickford had 12.

The Mustangs got 21 points from Trevor Beals, 17 from Benjamin Samson and 10 from Jack St. Laurent.

EDWARD LITTLE 78, PORTLAND 38: The Red Eddies had three players in double figures as they cruised past the Bulldogs in Auburn.

Max Creaser finished with 19 points, John Shea tacked on 15 and Austin Brown had 14 for the Red Eddies (14-2).

Gabriel Russell and Finn Katz-Cronin each scored six points for the Bulldogs (3-13).

YORK 67, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 34: Brady Cummins paced a balanced offense with 14 points as the Wildcats (15-0) rolled past the Raiders (6-10) in Fryeburg.

Jonathan Donovan added 12 points, and Tommy Coughlin and Riley Linn each notched 11.

Will Hallam led Fryeburg with 12 points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 75, ST. DOMINIC 52: Frankie Driscoll scored 18 points as the Rangers (7-9) defeated the Saints (6-10) in Auburn.

Treshaun Brown added 13 points and Will Davis had 12 for Traip, which took control by outscoring the Saints 18-2 in the second quarter.

Gabe Carey led St. Dom’s with 23 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 75, TEMPLE ACADEMY 46: Te’Andre King led the Panthers (9-7) with 27 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Bereans (10-5) in Yarmouth.

NYA, behind Chris Hamblett’s eight points and defensive play, outscored the Bereans 24-8 in the second quarter for a 41-24 lead.

Hamblett finished with 14 points and nine steals.

Dragan Jovanovic notched 14 points for Temple.

CONY 85, MESSALONSKEE 79: Simon McCormick scored 30 points as the Rams (13-4) edged the Eagles (11-5) in overtime in Oakland.

Kyle Douin added 18 points, and Luke Briggs and Dakota Dearborn each had 15.

Matt Parent led Messalonskee with 18 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WESTBROOK 53, MORSE 28: Libby Cole poured in 14 of her 18 points in the first quarter as the Blue Blazes (5-11) jumped out to a 16-4 lead and steadily pulled away from the Shipbuilders (0-15) in Westbrook.

Jody Sinnett contributed 10 points and nine rebounds, and Quincey Lyden had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Dory Kulis led Morse with seven points, all from the free-throw line.

WAYNFLETE 41, RICHMOND 21: Margaret Ojut led the Flyers (1-14) with 12 points in a win over the Bobcats (5-11) in Portland.

Kilee Sherry added 10 points, and Sophi Aronson and Anna Wildes each had eight.

Bryanne Lancaster scored seven points for Richmond.

EDWARD LITTLE 50, PORTLAND 26: Gemima Motema recorded 18 points and five steals as the Bulldogs (13-3) defeated Red Eddies (4-12) in Portland.

Kiera Eubanks contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, and Amanda Kabantu added eight points and nine rebounds.

Hannah Chaput led Edward Little with 11 points.

BOOTHBAY 50, MADISON 47: Glory Blethen’s 18 points led the Seahawks (14-2) to a win against the Bulldogs (10-6) in Madison.

Boothbay outscored Madison 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 28-19 halftime lead.

Haley Abbott made three 3-pointers for Boothbay.

Emily Edgerly scored 21 points for Madison, and Lauria LeBlanc had 12.

ST. DOMINIC 32, TRAIP ACADEMY 30: Skye Rogers sank a 3-pointer and Hannah Kenney got a field goal and a free throw in the fourth quarter as the Saints (12-4) rallied for a win over the Rangers (7-9) in Kittery.

Mia-Angelina Leslie led St. Dom’s with 13 points.

Kiki Huntress, Marlee Sumsion and Gracie Salema all had six points for Traip.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 4, MT. ARARAT 1: Jackson Wilson had two goals and an assist, and Cal Oliver broke a tie with a power-play goal in the second period as the Stags (10-2) defeated Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-10-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Jack Chaput contributed a goal and two assists.

Bryce Poulin got an unassisted first-period goal for Mt. Ararat.

GORHAM 3, YARMOUTH 1: Aidan Enck broke a 1-1 tie by converting a 2-on-1 rush late in the second period, lifting the Rams (7-3-1) past the Clippers (7-4) in Gorham.

Mark Harlow put Yarmouth ahead at 9:31 of the first period. Jonah Bird, with an assist from Cole Perreault, tied the game on a power play eight seconds before the break.

Nolan Gava got an empty-net goal just before the final buzzer.

