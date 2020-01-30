WESTBROOK — Libby Cole poured in 14 of her 18 points in the first quarter as Westbrook (5-11) jumped out to a 16-4 lead and steadily pulled away from Morse (0-15), 53-28.

Jody Sinnett contributed 10 points and nine rebounds, and Quincey Lyden had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Dory Kulis led Morse with seven points, all from the free-throw line. Julia Goddard and Mary LaRochelle chipped in five points apiece.

Morse, which visits Brunswick tonight at 6:30 p.m., trailed 29-11 at the half and 40-14 after three.

Waynflete 41, Richmond 21

The host Flyers darted out to a 9-2 first-quarter lead en route to a Class C South win over the visiting Bobcats in Portland.

Margaret Ojut led Waynflete (1-14) with 12 points, while Kilee Sherry added 10.

Bryanne Lancaster scored seven points for the Bobcats, who visit Rangeley on Saturday at 1 p.m. Bryannah Shea added five points for Richmond (5-11).

Spruce Mountain 21, Lisbon 18

The host Phoenix (4-12) outscored the Greyhounds 6-1 in the fourth quarter for a Mountain Valley Conference win.

Lisbon struggled from the free-throw line, making just 5-of-14.

The Greyhounds will play their sixth road game in 11 days at Wiscasset on Saturday (1 p.m.).

Charlee Cox led Lisbon with six points, while Giana Russo and Destiney Deschaines each had five.

