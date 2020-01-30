Maine is known for our sprawling forests, rugged coastline and majestic mountains. Our pristine environment and natural resources have made this state a great place to live. But there’s more we can do to ensure Maine’s future prosperity. We’re a rural state, and that presents a unique set of challenges. If we make the right investments, we can turn those challenges into opportunities, making Maine a place where people can truly grow and prosper.

One of the biggest hurdles facing people across Maine is a lack of reliable access to high-speed internet. Gone are the days when an internet connection was a luxury. Now, students need to access the internet to conduct research and complete assignments. Businesses need the internet for everyday management, and to connect with customers, suppliers and clients. Telehealth services can be a powerful tool to help rural residents who can’t drive hours to get to the nearest hospital or doctor’s office; this too requires a strong internet connection.

That’s why my colleagues and I have made investing in broadband infrastructure across our state, and especially in underserved rural communities. Last year, I sponsored a bill that will help towns prepare their existing infrastructure, particularly utility poles, to also carry internet lines. This bill, which was passed into law, helps towns avoid the added expense and red tape of “make ready” fees. This new law will help our local communities as they look to pursue opportunities to expand broadband internet access.

Another challenge facing our economy is the workforce gap. Simply put, businesses across the state are having trouble finding workers with the training they need. We need to be making sure that our young people are getting the education they need to set them on a path to financial independence and prosperity. We need to make sure we’re supporting both our heritage industries and emerging industries. A big part of that is investing in career and technical education. When we connect local training with local jobs, we help hardworking Mainers who want the opportunity for a good career that will let them support themselves and their family, and we help businesses grow with the backing of a highly trained workforce.

It’s been my life’s work to help Mainers from all walks of life gain financial literacy and economic independence. Mainers are hardworking, determined and resourceful. But to gain stable financial footing, you need the skills to get a job, and you need those skills to match the opportunities that are available. You also need community infrastructure to support a thriving local economy, which means everything from safe roads to commute on to internet access that lets you conduct everyday business.

Last year, I voted in favor of sending bonds that would invest in these critical areas to you, the voters, for your approval. Unfortunately, Republicans lawmakers voted against sending these bonds to you for your consideration, passing only one bond to fund roadwork. But my colleagues and I in the State House won’t give up. We know that investing in career and technical training and broadband access is the smart, sensible way to invest in Maine’s economy. And it’s what we hear about from constituents time and time again. When we make sure Mainers have what they need to find honest work and create good-paying jobs, we create a place where people want to build a life. When we invest in Mainers’ economic opportunity, we all win.

