Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 30, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked chicken, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 31, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Roast pork supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 5-6:30 p.m., 5 Keezar Road Church (near Melby’s store), North Waterford. To benefit the North Waterford World’s Fair. Roast pork supper with all the fixings and homemade pies. $10, $5.

Public bean and casserole supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxilary Unit 86, 151 Lewiston Road, Gray. Pies will be the featured dessert. $9, $4.50.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 1, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and homemade pies. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 8, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St.,

Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: