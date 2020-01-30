Arrests

Meaghan L. Ross, 35, of Brown Street, on Jan. 20 on a charge of assault, falsifying physical evidence, terrorizing and criminal restraint, on Brown Street.

Lloyd L. Lyttle, 29, of Poland, on Jan. 20 on a charge of aggravated assault, falsifying physical evidence, violating condition of release, terrorizing and criminal restraint, on Brown Street.

Mona N. Miller, 37, on Jan. 22 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Quimby Avenue.

Trevor C. Michaud, 26, of Poland, on Jan. 23 on a charge of theft by deception and misuse of identification, on Larrabee Road.

Ryan K. Sabine, 43, of Hollis, on Jan. 23 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Chesley Street.

Zachary S. McMillian, 27, of Church Street, on Jan. 24 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, on Central Street.

Anthony Meggison, 25, of Haskell Street, on Jan. 24 on a charge of violating a protective order and violating condition of release, on Hardy Road.

Ernesto R. Salamone, 29, of Portland, on Jan. 24 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Main Street.

Rodney B. Johnson, 54, of Georgia, on Jan. 24 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Alexander R. Noujaim, 32, of Massachusetts, on Jan. 24 on a charge of unlawful posession of a scheduled drug, reckless conduct, assault, operating while license is suspended or revoked and trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Main Street.

Joshua Perry, 41, on Jan. 26 on a charge of obstructing the report of a crime, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault.

Tabitha L. Richards, 42, of Westbrook, on Jan. 26 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors and assault, on Hannaford Drive.

Summonses

Keanna M. Rideout, 24, of Seavey Street, on Jan. 22 on a charge of resident failing to register motor vehicle after 150 days, on Spring Street.

Lori A. Pfaff, 44, of Windham, on Jan. 23 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Mary A. Cram, 41, of Steep Falls, on Jan. 25 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Main Street.

Tylor Michael Vance, 33, of Portland, on Jan. 26 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

