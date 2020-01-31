2 Runnells Ave, Old Orchard Beach — $304,900

This ranch home has been extensively remodeled, inside and out, with a new kitchen, bathroom, roofing, siding, windows, boiler, electrical, plumbing, flooring, and more. It has a large, roomy layout with a master suite and an attached two-car garage. Just one bathroom here. The lot abuts trees in the back and is centrally located in Old Orchard Beach—ride a bike to the pier in less than 15 mins. Click here to see the full listing.

24 Wyndham St., Portland — $225,000

Located in Riverton, on a quiet street off Forest Ave, this is an affordable Portland home that might leave room in the budget for renovations. This cozy spot has a first-floor bedroom as well as an eat-in kitchen and spacious living room—easy for single-level living seekers. Outdoors, there’s a back deck with built-in seating and a yard to move around in. The unfinished basement is ready to store things away or could be a flexible creative space. Click here to see the full listing.

96 Main St., Oxford — $144,900

Built in 1880, this farmhouse was completely remodeled in 2004. Built-in cabinets and mirrors, dormer ceilings, a barn garage with direct entry and a 2nd-floor balustrade are part of its rural charm. Upstairs, the 3 bedrooms are in 2 separate wings from each other, the master with its own bath. The yard is filled with perennials with raised vegetable beds. Down the street from the Oxford Casino, but perfectly set back from the road. Click here to see the full listing.

