WINDHAM — Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, will hold a forum Feb. 12 to answer questions about the new REAL ID, its necessary requirements and the deadline for obtaining one.

Mainers are required to update their driver’s license by Oct. 1, 2020, in order to adhere to new standards set by the Department of Homeland Security in the REAL ID Act.

The forum will take place at 7 p.m. at Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road, in council chambers. Reps. Patrick Corey, R-Windham, and Mark Bryant, D-Windham, and Secretary of State Mark Dunlap will also attend and answer questions.

Everyone from the Lakes Region is encouraged to attend or watch the forum on Facebook.

