STANDISH — Payton Jones scored 21 points and Thornton Academy overcame a one-point halftime deficit and raced to a 66-56 win over Bonny Eagle in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game on Friday night.

Dylan Griffin added 18 points and Kobe Gaudette had 11 as the Trojans improved to 13-3.

Zachary Maturo hit four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Bonny Eagle (9-7). Elliot Bouchard added 10.

SCARBOROUGH 69, NOBLE 49: Brian Austin hit 10 field goals, including six 3-pointers, and finished with 41 points as the Red Storm (9-7) rolled over the Knights (1-15) in North Berwick.

Zander Haskell added eight points and seven assists for Scarborough.

Tyreek Rose paced Noble with 18 points. Garrett Brown had 11 points.

GREELY 71, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 63: Logan Bagshaw and Nicholson Butler each scored 25 points as the Rangers (13-3) jumped out to a 27-8 first-quarter lead and held off the Patriots (9-7) in Gray.

Matthew Johnson scored 20 points for Gray-New Gloucester. Nick Pelletier had 17 points and Jay Hawkes 14.

MARSHWOOD 54, BIDDEFORD 35: Justin Bryant scored 16 points and Cullen Casey had 12 as the Hawks (11-6) opened with a 29-12 first-half lead and beat the Tigers (9-7) in South Berwick.

Marc Reali scored 10 points for Biddeford.

LEAVITT 52, MT. ARARAT 50: Wyatt Hathaway hit a 3-pointer and three free throws down the stretch as the Hornets (12-4) held off a late charge by the Eagles (4-12) in Topsham.

Hathaway finished with 29 points, including four 3-pointers, while Joziah Learned tossed in 13 points.

James Singleton led Mt. Ararat with 15 points and Lukas Holman added 11.

KENNEBUNK 82, WESTBROOK 50: Adam Lux scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half as the Rams (13-4) opened a 25-10 first-quarter lead, extended it to 49-21 at halftime and beat Blue Blazes in Westbrook.

Max Murray had 14 points for Westbrook and Kyle Pasieniuk 12.

Tyler Hethcoat led Westbrook with 20 points.

LEWISTON 56, WINDHAM 42: David Omasombo scored 18 points as the Blue Devils (9-7) opened with an 18-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Eagles (6-10) in Windham.

Evan Williams had 15 points. Malik Foster added 10.

Will Mannette scored 11 points for Windham.

SOUTH PORTLAND 55, GORHAM 40: Hunter Owen had 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as the Red Riots (16-0) beat the Rams in South Portland.

Geremi Baez had 10 points for South Portland and Ryan Boles added nine.

Jordan Bretton led Gorham with 14 points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 53, WELLS 38: Cape Elizabeth (5-11) opened the game with a 14-4 run and rolled past the Warriors (8-7) in Wells.

Nathan Mullen had seven points during the opening run and finished with 18. William Bowe added 10 while Dylan Swift scored eight, all in the second quarter.

Gavyn Leighton’s 20 points led Wells.

BRUNSWICK 68, MORSE 63: The Dragons (8-8) outscored the Shipbuilders (1-15) 18-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win in Bath.

Evan Kilfoil had 19 points and James Belanger 14 points for Brunswick. Cody Larson added 12.

Brogan Shaw had 28 points –with six made 3-pointers – for Morse while Gabe Aucoin his five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

BOOTHBAY 63, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 53: Kaeden Davis scored nine of his 11 points in the third period as the Seahawks (13-4) overcome a 33-27 halftime deficit to take a 48-43 lead into the fourth period and beat visiting Mountain Valley (8-9).

Hunter Crocker scored 20 points for Boothbay. Benjamin Pearce added 16 and Nicholas Morley 13.

Elijah Weston had 16 points for the Falcons while Airick Richard added 15 and Ethan Casey 11.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 77, SACOPEE VALLEY 56: The Seagulls (9-7) – leading 39-32 at halftime – used a 21-10 third-quarter run to pull away from the Hawks (5-11) in Hiram.

Ryan Crockett scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half for led Old Orchard Beach. Landen Johnson had 19 points, while Jaden Davies added 16.

McGwire Sawyer had 23 points for Sacopee Valley.

