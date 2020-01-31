CUMBERLAND — Gray-New Gloucester senior Jordan Grant reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career, but Camille Clement and Brooke Obar combined for 14 points in the fourth quarter as Greely pulled out a 46-42 win in a Class A South girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Clement finished with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while Obar added 11 as Greely improved to 15-1.

Grant and Eliza Hotham had 11 points apiece for Gray-New Gloucester (10-6). Grant got her 1,000th point with a free throw in the fourth quarter.

SCARBOROUGH 41, NOBLE 28: Lindsay Fiorello scored 12 points and Elisabeth LeFebvre had 10 for the Red Storm (9-7) in a win over the Knights (9-7) at Scarborough.

Madison Blanche chipped in with nine points.

Raegan Kelly and Hannah Drew scored seven points apiece for Noble, which led 12-8 after one quarter but was held to eight points in the second half.

MASSABESIC 57, SANFORD 36: Satyra Duong knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as the Mustangs (10-6) cruised past the Spartans (6-10) in Waterboro.

Marissa Holt helped out with 17 points.

Paige Cote paced Sanford with 23 points.

KENNEBUNK 44, WESTBROOK 25: Emily Archibald had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six steals as the Rams (13-3) defeated the Blue Blazes (5-12) in Kennebunk.

Alaina Schatzabel scored nine points for Kennebunk, which used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to open a 28-12 lead.

Sarah Muka led Westbrook with seven points.

WINDHAM 53, LEWISTON 32: Hannah Talon made six 3-pointers en route to a 28-point performance, and the Eagles (11-5) held the Blue Devils (5-11) scoreless in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win in Lewiston.

Windham trailed 23-21 at halftime, but outscored Lewiston 15-9 in the third quarter and 17-0 in the fourth.

Maddy Foster paced Lewiston with 15 points.

YORK 67, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 34: Four players scored in double figures for the Wildcats (11-5) as they defeated the Raiders (3-13) in York.

Nina Howe led York with 16 points. Rose Pavuk scored 13 points, Kristen Leroux had 12 and Emily Rainforth added 11.

Fryeburg got 15 points from Merys Carty.

BRUNSWICK 81, MORSE 24: Logan Brown scored 24 points with the help of six 3-pointers and also had five steals for the Dragons (13-3) in a win over the Shipbuilders (0-16) in Brunswick.

Riley Turgeon contributed 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Alexis Guptill had eight points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Abby Carpenter led Morse with 10 points.

MT. ARARAT 62, LEAVITT 60: Morgan Ruff scored 18 points and Elsa Daulerio added 13 as the Eagles (7-9) beat the Hornets (3-13) in overtime at Turner.

Leavitt got 14 points from Taylor White and 13 from Emma Chiasson.

LAKE REGION 50, POLAND 29: The Lakers (6-10) used a 19-5 surge in the second quarter to take control against the Knights (4-12) at Poland.

Lake Region was paced by Shauna Hancock with 13 points, Elizabeth Smith with 10 and Melissa Mayo with nine.

Emma Bunyea scored six points for Poland.

VALLEY 47, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 40: Logan McDonald scored 17 points and Jillian Miller added 14 as the Cavaliers (8-9) held off the Guardians (9-5) in Eliot.

Emily Collins and Brielle Hill each chipped in with eight points.

Breckyn Winship led Seacoast Christian with 12 points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (12-5-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two periods and held off a third-period comeback by St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (11-7) in a regular-season finale at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Bella Schifano assisted on all three Cape goals, by Lydia Murray, Abbey Agrodnia and Nicoletta Coupe. Annie Guimond had two assists.

West Duffy notched a goal and an assist for the Saints, Madi Pelletier also scored, and Bella Webster had two assists.

BRUNSWICK 4, GORHAM 2: Greta White netted a pair of goals for Brunswick (2-16) in a victory over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook at Watson Arena.

Mia Klimash was assisted by Olivia Doughty for Brunswick’s first goal at 8:12 of the second period. Elena Palmer scored an empty-netter to clinch the win.

Cadence Howard assisted on goals by Sarah Juskiewicz and Faith Dillon for Gorham.

