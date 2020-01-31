Big Nite O’ Blues

Heat up by getting your corpuscles hoppin’ at the Village Coffee House Saturday, Feb. 1, featuring Big Nite O’ Blues II. Jeff Christiansen, “Lunchpail” Jere DeWaters, Jeff Davison and Rob Babson serve up blues, R&B and roots music featuring cool tunes with hot vocals. The vestry of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, provides a great, intimate setting to settle in and hear some fine music. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission at the door is $10 per person. For more details call Julie Fralich at 653-4823.

Full moon trek

Join as many as 100 Royal River Conservation Trust members, neighbors, trustees, toddlers, grandparents and friends for the ninth annual Pisgah Hill Full Moon Trek from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 8. Hike the loop trail, share some cheer at the summit, sip hot cocoa, toast marshmallows by the bonfire and hoot or howl at the big orange rising moon.

All the fun happens at Pisgah Hill Preserve, 74 Dougherty Road, near the Pownal town line. Plan to start your hike between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and plan on 30 solid minutes of hiking time on this 1.5-mile lollipop-style loop trail consisting of a 1-mile loop with a half-mile stick. The trail is well-marked and typically lighted with luminaries for the return. Gentle elevation rise and a rickety bridge on the trail require some effort; assistance for the elderly or toddlers may be required for one or two steep ledge steps. Bring snowshoes or sturdy boots with grippers, poles, a flashlight or headlamp, a blanket, water and lots of good cheer. Organizers will provide marshmallows and more.

The event is free. The trailhead has a small parking lot which fills quickly. Most vehicles line the shoulder of Dougherty Road.

Republican caucus

The New Gloucester Republican Caucus is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, at the New Gloucester Community Building, 381 Intervale Road. The sign-in period is from 9-10 a.m. before the meeting at 10 a.m. Unenrolled voters may register the day of the meeting. Note that changing party affiliation must be done 15 days prior to Feb. 8, so that deadline has passed.

Speakers are expected to be Jay Allen, candidate for the 1st Congressional District, and Rep. Amy Arata who represents Maine House District 65, plus possibly others. For more information, contact George Colby at 926-4217 or [email protected]

Cabin Fever Book Sale

Roust yourself out of the house and come to the Cabin Fever Book and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. If needed, the blizzard date is Feb. 15.

In addition to a large assortment of books for both children and adults, there will be DVDs, puzzles and games offered. All items will be sold at bargain prices. Home-baked goods will be available for purchase, as well.

The Cabin Fever Sale is a one-stop shopping event to stock up for February break or to help you get through the remainder of winter. For more information call 926-4840.

